Authorities investigated a possible explosive device left Sunday morning outside the Astoria Police Department.
Officials say someone located the device in Pacific County, Washington, and brought it to the Astoria Police Department at about 11:30 a.m.
The building — shared by the Astoria Police Department and Astoria Fire Department — and 30th Street and Log Bronc Way were closed until the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad arrived from Salem.
The streets reopened Sunday afternoon after the bomb squad removed the device.
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding recommended that people who find possible explosive devices to leave the devices in place and call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.