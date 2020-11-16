Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding poachers who killed two elk and left them near U.S. Highway 26.
Officials say both elk were found on private timberlands but not together. The cases are likely not related.
The first elk was likely shot by a rifle on Oct. 14 or Oct. 15. Officials suspect someone shot the elk on Clatsop County forestland near the U.S. Highway 26 rest stop, likely near McGregor State Forest Road.
The second elk was killed in an unknown location with an unknown weapon on or about Oct 16. The poacher reportedly removed the head, two legs and the back strap. The carcass was dumped down an embankment off of Sugarloaf Mainline.
Anyone who heard shots fired or noticed unusual activity near McGregor State Forest Road or the U.S. Highway 26 rest stop are asked to contact Oregon State Police.
The Turn In Poachers program will award four hunter preference points or $500 for information that leads to a citation in either of these cases.
