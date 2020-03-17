The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office helped the Portland Police Bureau locate a missing St. Helens woman on Tuesday.
Alexandra Sanderson, 26, was was reported missing on Friday after family and friends stopped hearing from her.
The sheriff's office became involved in the investigation after a local delivery driver contacted the Jewell resident deputy on Friday evening reporting to have found clothing and other property belonging to Sanderson on state Highway 202.
Sanderson was found safe Tuesday in Astoria.
