Authorities are searching for an aggressive and potentially dangerous Chow Chow that escaped from Clatsop County Animal Control on Tuesday morning.
Officials say the dog escaped at about 9 a.m. An extensive effort was made by animal control, the Warrenton Police Department and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office to capture the dog.
The dog is black, male and about 50 pounds. He was last seen in the area of U.S. Highway 101 Business near Willow Drive in Warrenton.
Officials say the dog has and will bite people and should not be approached.
People who spot the dog are asked to contact Clatsop County Dispatch at 503-325-2061.