An autopsy from the state medical examiner determined Travis Todd, the Forest Grove man reportedly assaulted in Seaside in March, died from complications related to intoxication.
On March 30, Seaside police received a report around 3 a.m. from witnesses staying in a home near the intersection of Avenue K and S. Columbia Street saying they saw Todd have a loud conversation and interaction with another person.
The emergency call led police to initially believe a physical altercation had taken place.
Todd was treated at the scene for his injuries and eventually taken to a Portland-area hospital, where he died on April 8.
The autopsy determined the official cause of death was complications from acute intoxication that were accidental in nature.
Detectives are still looking for more information about where Todd was and who he was with one to two hours after he left local bars. Investigators believe Todd was with a white male that was wearing dark, baggy clothing.
The possible witness is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6-feet tall, with a medium, athletic build. As previously reported, Todd may have been on the beach or walking along the Promenade prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Seaside police at 503-738-6311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.