Avamere at Seaside is restricting admissions after a state relicensure survey found that a lack of effective administrative oversight at the care home undermined the quality of care and posed a risk of harm to residents.

The routine survey, conducted from June 27 through June 30, turned up multiple failures to follow state rules.

Avamere at Seaside

