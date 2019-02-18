Here’s a birding lesson: Your ears are just as important as your eyes.
On a birding walk at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Saturday morning, naturalist Mike Patterson stopped often to listen. The sounds of birds socializing and hunting often caught his attention before he even saw a flutter in the trees or the underbrush. There was the distinctive “dee-dee-dee” of black-capped chickadees. The harsh squawking complaints of a great blue heron.
The birding walk was one of several events the national park hosted over the weekend as part of the 22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count, the first online citizen-science project with the purpose of collecting data on wild birds around the globe.
The park provided a number of bird-related exhibits and activities at the visitor’s center over the weekend. A number of pink plastic flamingos — sorry, “great pink herons,” perhaps a subspecies of the more common great blue heron — also made an appearance along trails in the park.
During the annual bird count, people around the world count the birds they see in their area and post the information online, providing important information about the abundance and distribution of bird species.
In Clatsop County, people submitted sightings of dozens of different birds, cataloguing a total of 99 species as of Sunday afternoon, according to the bird count’s website.
The settling ponds in Cannon Beach proved to be a popular spot for sightings, along with Fort Clatsop’s Netul River Trail, the route Patterson took on Saturday.
