WARRENTON — After a term strained by the coronavirus pandemic and turnover of crucial city staff, Mayor Henry Balensifer has his eyes on several projects in the next four years.

Balensifer, a sales and marketing manager at JBT AeroTech, was unopposed for reelection in November. He was first elected to the City Commission in 2012, appointed mayor in 2017 to finish Mark Kujala’s term and voted in as mayor in 2018.

Henry Balensifer
Buy Now

Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer, right, is shown here with Col. Aaron Dorf, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at a ceremony at the Hammond Marina in 2019.

Tags