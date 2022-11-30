Several local campaigns in the November election were sealed Wednesday after the remaining ballots were counted.

The counts over the past few weeks validated the Election Day leads in close races for City Council in Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach and the narrow failure of a levy to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library.

Preston Devereaux

Dana Gould

Tita Montero

Seth Morrisey

Barb Knop

Lisa Kerr

Gary Hayes

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.