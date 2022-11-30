Several local campaigns in the November election were sealed Wednesday after the remaining ballots were counted.
The counts over the past few weeks validated the Election Day leads in close races for City Council in Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach and the narrow failure of a levy to fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library.
Certified election results will be published by Clatsop County on Monday.
Gearhart
Preston Devereaux, a builder, unseated City Councilor Brent Warren for Position 3 on the Gearhart City Council.
Devereaux prevailed 51% to 49%.
City Councilor Dana Gould defeated Anne Mesch, a retired teacher, 61% to 39% in Position 1.
Gould, a former law enforcement officer in California, was appointed to the City Council in July to replace Kerry Smith after he became mayor.
A contentious May vote against a $14.5 million firehouse bond was central to the City Council races.
"Obviously, having public support makes the job of any councilor easier," Gould said in a statement. "I am pleased and honored to have earned the vote of so many of my neighbors. My message throughout my campaign was, we need to attack the issues, not each other. I feel it says something very positive about the future of Gearhart that so many voters agreed."
Devereaux, who has been critical of the city's communication and outreach, could not be reached for comment.
Seaside
In Seaside, City Councilor Tita Montero and former City Councilor Seth Morrisey won contested races.
In Ward 2, Montero edged Dan Schorr, who retired from a career as a project manager and operations manager in Multnomah County, 51% to 48%.
Morrisey prevailed over Marcus Runkle, of Runkle Consulting, and Seamus McVey, who facilitates a recovery clinic for people struggling with addiction, mental illness and homelessness, for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seat.
Morrisey, the owner of Morrisey Productions, a video production company, held 67% of the vote, with Runkle at 21% and McVey at 11%.
"It’s a great honor and privilege to once again serve as your City Councilor," Morrisey said in a statement.
He thanked his supporters and said he looks forward to working with city councilors and the mayor to address challenges facing the city. He also congratulated his opponents for running "tough but positive campaigns."
"They both bring unique skills and perspectives that are invaluable to this community," Morrisey said. "I’d encourage them both to stay involved wherever they see fit.
"Moving forward, I’m excited to represent the Seaside community and I’d encourage folks to reach out to me with your questions and concerns. I will be active on my Seaside City Council Facebook page and responsive to your calls and emails."
Steve Dillard, the owner and manager of the Sandy Cove Inn, will represent Ward 1. His opponent, Duane Solem, dropped out of the race in September but his name remained on the ballot. City Councilor Steve Wright, who ran unopposed, will be the next mayor.
"I look forward to continuing the government accountability and transparency that we have in Seaside as a member of the council," Dillard said.
Wright said, “As your mayor, I will work to guide us through this transition to keep Seaside functioning at the high level expected by you and visitors."
Cannon Beach
In Cannon Beach, Planning Commissioner Barb Knop was elected mayor. Lisa Kerr, an attorney and former planning commissioner, and Gary Hayes, who owned a local publishing company for 20 years, will replace two outgoing city councilors at-large.
Knop, a retired teacher, defeated Erik Ostrander, a hotelier, 51% to 48%.
"I am honored to serve as the mayor-elect of Cannon Beach," Knop said in a statement. "I encourage every one of you to strive to do all you can to participate in positive progress for Cannon Beach. A special thanks to all the candidates who were involved in this year's election and please stay engaged in the betterment of Cannon Beach."
Kerr and Hayes led a pool of six candidates who vied for two city councilor at-large seats on the five-member council.
The other contenders were City Councilor Robin Risley, who was elected in 2018; Jenee Pearce-Mushen, the owner of a Gearhart security company; Deanna Hammond, the owner of Cannon Beach Bakery; and Laurie Simpkins, the owner of Healthy Hub Massage & Wellness in Seaside.
Kerr took 24% of the votes, while Hayes had 23%. Risley came in third with 21%.
"I'm honored to have the confidence of the community and excited to get to work," Hayes said in a statement. "The city has a lot happening right now and I have been engaged for several months on major issues and city projects.
"Over the past few weeks, I have met with most incoming and continuing councilors; and mayor-elect Knop to assure my impact as a new councilor is as seamless and as efficient as possible. I have known and worked with most of the incoming and continuing council for many years so I'm comfortable we can get right to work."
Warrenton
The fate of a levy to fund library operations in Warrenton was determined Wednesday.
Measure 4-215, which would have increased the tax rate by 5 cents — from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents — failed 51% to 49%, or 71 votes.
The library's board said the tax increase, which was expected to generate $1.5 million over five years, would have extended hours, boosted community programs and could have possibly helped add another full-time position.
The levy, which expires in June, is the sole funding source for the library on S. Main Avenue.
The city expects to go back to voters in the May election to extend the levy and avoid downsizing or closing the library.