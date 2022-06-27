The second bat to test positive for rabies in Oregon this year was found in Warrenton last week, according to the Clatsop County Public Health Department and the Oregon Health Authority.
A bat in Deschutes County recently tested positive, as well.
People who encounter a bat should not touch them, the county said in a statement. They should also contact the local office of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the county said.
Anyone who has contact with a bat should reach out to the county Public Health Department.
Pet owners should keep their animals current on rabies vaccines. They are urged to contact a veterinarian and Clatsop County Animal Control if their pets interact with a bat, the county said.
