Dr. Kevin Baxter, Columbia Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, has stepped down from the position.
Baxter could not be reached for comment. The hospital declined to comment on why he left.
Baxter, who founded Baxter Family Medicine in 2003, joined the hospital as a primary caregiver in 2015. He was named chief medical officer in January.
“The (chief medical officer) plays an important role at CMH,” said Nancee Long, a spokeswoman for the hospital. “The search for a replacement will begin immediately.”
