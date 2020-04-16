Clatsop County will close vehicle access to North County beaches for the remaining weekends in April.
Gates at the entrances of Sunset Beach and Del Rey Beach will be closed beginning Friday evening and will reopen Monday morning.
The beach at Seaside is closed to all and the beach access road in Gearhart is closed. State parks are also closed.
Cities in the county encourage people to recreate in their own communities. Officials say large numbers of visitors crowding beaches will result in more restrictions.
