The Beach Burrito in Astoria has closed.
The fast-food restaurant along Marine Drive, which had been serving customers since 2010, shut down earlier this month.
Mary Davies, who owned the restaurant with her husband Mike Davies, cited several reasons for having to close.
“Business is just not very good,” she said. “We’re not a cool food cart and we don’t have a drive-thru and we couldn’t figure it out. We just needed to close.”
Mary Davies said that the business, like others, had struggled to rebound since the coronavirus pandemic. She also pointed to the high number of food trucks in Astoria and the addition of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which is set to open at the North Coast Shops in Warrenton.
“There’s only so much of the pie to go around,” she said. “And it’s getting smaller and smaller.”
The Beach Burrito in Seaside will remain open.
Both locations are attached to Subway restaurants, which the Davies ran for three decades before selling them last year.
Capitalizing off the success of the sandwich franchises, the couple looked to add a burrito restaurant thanks to inspiration from food in the Caribbean, where Mike Davies was stationed during his time in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Davies thanked their loyal customers in Astoria for over a decade of support.
“Just travel south ... ,” she said of the Seaside location, which shares a space with Yo Dude Frozen Yogurt. “… Don’t give up, just take a little trip.”
The couple owns the building and will look to get another business in the space, which looks out to the Astoria Bridge and the Columbia River.
“It’s very sad after 14 years. We gave it a good run,” she said. “ … Hopefully, someone else can give it a go.”
Reporter
Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com
