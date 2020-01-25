A beach hazard is in effect for the North Coast on Sunday.
There is an increased risk of being caught by a sneaker wave, which can suddenly knock people off their feet and pull them into the ocean.
Waves may run up farther than usual on the beach and crash over rocks and jetties.
