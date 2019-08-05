The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs are hosting community forums on veterans behavioral health to help inform a five-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of veterans.
As part of a statewide tour, a forum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Astoria Armory.
The state Legislature invested $3.1 million over two budgets toward veterans behavioral health. The Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Veterans Affairs dedicated a portion of the funding to create a needs assessment study to identify challenges and opportunities for reforms.
"Oregon veterans have given their time and talents to serve our nation in times of war and peace. I am deeply concerned about the challenges that veterans reported in accessing behavioral health services," Steve Allen, the health authority's behavioral health director, said in a statement.
While all the forums are free and open to the public, registration is required. Register at https://conta.cc/2Oz7BYM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.