SEASIDE — A fundraiser, silent auction and raffle benefit for Joey Strozzi, who was injured in a motorcycle accident, and the Oregon premiere of “Edge of Paradise,” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Times Theater.
Raffle prizes include a short board donated by Cleanline Surf & shaper Pyzel, a full wetsuit donated by Seaside Surf Shop, and three “Edge of Paradise” collectible art film books donated by the film’s producer, John Wehrheim.
The film is about an unconventional camp on Kauai in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Raffle tickets cost $3 each, two for $5 and four for $10.
All admissions, raffle ticket purchases, and silent auction winning funds will be donated to Strozzi. He is unable to work during the surgeries and physical therapy needed to recover. His GoFundMe account is at http://bit.ly/2XgsTLj
