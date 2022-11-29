A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday night by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Marine Drive.
Police responded to a call at around 5:30 p.m. near Subway. The bicyclist endured significant head trauma and was dead when officers arrived.
While an investigation is underway, police said a vehicle traveling eastbound in the lane closest to the curb hit the bicyclist and did not remain at the scene.
The investigation is being led by the Astoria Police Department with the assistance of the Clatsop County Major Crime Team.
Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the crash is being asked to contact Astoria Police Detective A.J. Duryea at 503-325-4411 or by email at aduryea@astoria.or.us.
