Anglers and managers were frustrated Thursday by the need to close recreational salmon fishing in the Columbia River from popular Buoy 10 upriver to Bonneville Dam.

Ambushed by unexpectedly high returns of fall Chinook salmon into the Columbia River, but handcuffed by federal regulations to protect some of them, Oregon and Washington state biologists took unprecedented action Thursday to shut down all salmon and steelhead fishing on the lower river, from its mouth at Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam.

No fishing for any salmon or steelhead downriver of the dam will be allowed until further notice. Fishing remains open upriver from the Bonneville Dam and, for hatchery coho salmon, in the ocean off the river’s mouth.

