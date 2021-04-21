The toys will stay at Birch Field in Alderbrook, as long as the collection and complaints do not grow.
A majority of Astoria city councilors on Monday agreed to continue a pilot project allowing the toys to stay out through October before heading to storage.
Friends of Birch Field and Park adopted the field in 2018 after the city considered selling the property. The group made available a collection of children’s toys that has become popular with visitors but also drawn complaints and liability concerns.
The City Council in July allowed the toys to remain through October. The Friends group agreed to submit a proposal in the spring to put the toys back out.
City councilors on Monday weighed the popularity of the toys with liability concerns expressed by parks staff, who had asked that a larger slide and swingset be removed. City Manager Brett Estes also warned that city staff had spent more time fielding complaints about the toys than in managing the park.
Lisa Morley, a leader of the Friends group and a workplace safety consultant who ran for City Council last year, argued that the toys she put out are less dangerous than other city properties, such as the skate park at Tapiola Park. Randy Harris, another leader of the group, said the complaints the city is dealing with come from a small number of people.
“It’s just a simple neighborhood park where people get together and enjoy it, and we’ve not seen a downside to it,” Morley said.
Mayor Bruce Jones, who supported keeping the toys out as long as the number doesn’t grow, said the Friends group needs to take the lead in dealing with neighborhood concerns instead of city staff.
“Let’s just hope that spring and summer are fine, and everybody is happy,” Jones said. “But I take very seriously Mr. Estes’ note that this consumed a lot of staff time that should have been spent on other, more important things for the city. So if we start getting complaints … we’re going to tell (the Friends group), ‘Fix it.’”
If the Friends group can’t stop complaints from consuming staff time, Jones said, then the toys need to be removed. He also warned people against putting private toys out at other parks.
“This is a trial period in one park,” the mayor said. “Suddenly, if we start getting a dozen toys at all the other parks, we’re going to have them removed. At least that would be my vote.”