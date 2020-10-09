WARRENTON — The Scoular Co. hopes to open a new fish meal plant next summer at the Port of Astoria’s Airport Industrial Park, employing about 10 people and taking in scraps from seafood processors to turn out as protein for aquaculture and pet food.
But the agribusiness giant must first satisfy community concerns over the danger of attracting birds to the nearby Astoria Regional Airport and how the plant will impact the city’s wastewater treatment.
The Warrenton Planning Commission received two letters of concern shortly before a meeting Thursday from Life Flight Network and the U.S. Coast Guard about whether the Scoular plant will attract birds hundreds of yards from their bases.
Capt. Gretchen Bailey, the deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said the military incurs millions of dollars in damage annually because of bird strikes on aircraft.
“There is no backup in either our rotor-wing or fixed-wing aircraft should a bird crash through the windshield and incapacitate the pilot,” wrote Ben Clayton, the CEO of Life Flight. “The aircraft will crash, resulting in the likely deaths or serious injury of the (three to five) persons on board.
"Unless the proposed fish meal processing facility can eliminate any smell that attracts birds, its operations have the potential to be a serious safety issue for Life Flight Network and other airport users.”
Clayton referenced Warrenton’s municipal code, a section of which allows industrial and commercial operations near the airfield, “provided the use does not result in the creation of bird strike hazards."
Plant design
Scoular’s development team on Thursday tried to ease the concerns of planning commissioners, describing a self-contained plant design costing $6 million to $8 million with no outside storage that has worked in British Columbia and Alaska for 20 years.
Thomas Wortmann, the managing director of corporate development at Scoular, said the doors would be sealed during operation and the air in the facility circulated through scrubbers to take out odor and chemicals. The fish scraps will be delivered in sealed totes, he said, and product would be moved between the warehouse and trucks in an indoor loading dock.
Adam Dailey, an engineer on the project, said the operation is also going through an approval process for federal Clean Air Act requirements.
“It’s certainly a very clean operation,” he said. “And I believe they’re doing everything that they can. There will be no birds hanging out, waiting for food, because there won’t be any food.”
But planning commissioners still wanted the company to address the concerns of the airport’s helicopter services.
“Until I know that the Coast Guard and Life Flight come together with you guys, and you guys all feel comfortable with this, I couldn’t in good faith feel like I could approve this,” said Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission.
Commissioners also wanted Scoular to finalize a development agreement with the Port and Warrenton to limit the amount of tidal runoff coming from the airport and inundating Warrenton’s nearly tapped-out wastewater treatment system. The Warrenton and Port commissions both approved the agreement Tuesday.
The airport has been sending out between 4 million and 6 million gallons of wastewater a year, according to the city, despite only taking in about 1 million gallons of treated water. The fish meal plant will pump out another 20,000 gallons of wastewater a day.
Without being mitigated, it could move up an expansion of the city’s wastewater system expected to cost around $5 million and be completed between 2023 and 2024.
Before the plant starts running in the summer, the Port has agreed to spend more than $300,000 installing pressurized sewers to keep out tidal water. The Port Commission on Tuesday approved the engineering costs of the project.
“The tenant’s value to the Port is too great to ignore or otherwise let go … that’s my impression in what I’ve heard from the Port,” Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said of the project on Tuesday.
The Port’s project won’t cover the Coast Guard’s air station, which is estimated to send out more than half of the wastewater coming from the airport.
City and Port staff say it could take the Coast Guard four years to get federal approval and improve sewers. But the Port’s new pressurized sewers should make a significant dent in Warrenton’s wastewater issues, said Collin Stelzig, the city’s public works director.
'You're turned off'
Scoular has agreed to pay the city for the equivalent of 200 homes worth of wastewater treatment — four to five times what the city usually approves in a given year, Stelzig said — regardless of how little it sends in a given month and with higher rates beyond the threshold.
The company agreed to install screens and strainers to prevent too many solids, in addition to sewage grinder pumps in the Port’s new pressurized sewer system. If flow from the plant combines with rain to become overwhelming, Stelzig said, the agreement allows the city to shut off Scoular.
“If there’s heavy rainfall, and we’re starting to see an impact to our system, you’re turned off,” he said. “If there’s forecasted to be 2.7 inches in 24 hours, we’re turning it off. If there’s forecasted to be 3.8 inches in 48 inches, we’re turning it off.”
Scoular’s application next goes before the Planning Commission on Nov. 12.
