Astoria Birth Center will add pediatric care and general family medicine services this summer.
The center, which opened during the coronavirus pandemic last year and started by providing prenatal, labor and delivery and postnatal care, announced it will bring on Dr. Kelli Stephenson, who previously worked in a hospital in Eastern Oregon, and also merge with Astoria Integrated Family Medicine with Carolyn Nygaard, a naturopathic physician.
It has been one of the center's goals to offer medical services throughout a person’s lifespan, said Rebeckah Orton, the manager and co-owner of the birth center. Orton previously ran North Star Doula Service.
For the birth center, it is important to be able to offer “continuity of care.”
“That means being able to take care of the families who come to us, even after their babies are born,” stated an email sent to people in the community last week.
Nygaard believes the merger and addition of Stephenson will provide much-needed options for parents seeking medical care for their children. In Astoria, Columbia Memorial Hospital provides a lot of the options for pediatric care, she said.
"Which is great," she said, “but I think we’re getting to a point in our community where we have more people who need physicians than doctor slots available.”
Nygaard is one of a handful of naturopathic doctors practicing in the area — a small number compared to the many available in Portland, she noted.
For Nygaard, the merger with the birth center will mean a chance to spend more time with patients and the ability to take on new patients.
Nygaard, who moved her practice from Portland to Astoria 10 years ago, said she was beginning to have to choose between providing patient care and running the business side of things.
“I was having to turn patients away who wanted to see me, just because of time,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the situation. With two young children of her own and school and day care closures, Nygaard had to condense her practice hours and rely more heavily on telemedicine. She was able to take on new babies and children as patients, but had to close her practice to new adult patients for a while.
Now, with birth center taking on administrative responsibilities and the additional options for patients with Stephenson, Nygaard said she is excited to be able to spend more time with patients and see more children.
The birth center is housed in a building at the base of 14th Street off Marine Drive. Nygaard’s practice will remain in its current location nearby on 15th Street and Commercial Street. Stephenson will practice out of extra rooms available at the birth center. Family medical services are set to begin July 1 with Stephenson.
Despite the growth, the birth center is not interested in becoming a hospital, Orton said.
“It was always intended to be a small clinic, a family clinic,” she said.
“From the very beginning the questions were: Does this benefit women? Does this benefit the community? And does it benefit families?” she explained. “If the answer to those things is ‘yes,’ then I’ll find a way to do it.”