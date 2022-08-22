The Oregon Black Pioneers’ Black History Bus Tour will explore the North Coast in September, stopping at sites of African American historical significance.

The tour, which will leave from the Charles Jordan Community Center in Portland on the morning of Sept. 18 and return that evening, winds from Portland to Seaside and includes a series of guest speakers and films on African American history in Oregon.

York

A painting of York, the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Tags