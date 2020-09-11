Brook Boden, one of five candidates who filed to replace City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West on the Astoria City Council, has dropped out of the race because of a new job.
“I’ve been offered a position I cannot say 'no' to, but which I could not do a good job of and also do City Council,” Boden said.
Four candidates are still running to replace West in Ward 4, which includes Uppertown, Alderbrook, Emerald Heights and Tongue Point. The candidates include Tom Hilton, owner of Hanthorn Crab Co.; Lisa Morley, head of the Friends of Birch Field and Park; Joshua Conklin, an employee at Costco; and Heather Kelez, the director of support for online beer tap list company DigitalPour.
Clatsop County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said it was too late to remove Boden's name from the November ballot.
