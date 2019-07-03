The body of a man who jumped off the Astoria Bridge in late May was found Tuesday night.
The Coast Guard notified Astoria police they had found a body washed up on the southeast side of Sand Island near Ilwaco, Washington.
The man was identified as Daniel Brian Williams, 24, of Warrenton.
Williams was one of two men to jump to their deaths from the bridge in May.
The body of Justin McCullough, 40, was recovered in June on a beach near where the Skipanon River enters the Columbia River.
