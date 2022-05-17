The human remains found in a car submerged in the Willamette River on Friday have been identified as those of Ralph Brown, the former Cornelius mayor with ties to Astoria.

His vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Nissan Sentra, was found 40 feet underwater near a Newberg boat ramp, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown, 77, disappeared on May 16, 2021.