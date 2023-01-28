A boil water notice issued for parts of Astoria was lifted Saturday.
The city issued the notice on Thursday after crews discovered a leaking water main at 33rd Street and Irving Avenue.
In order to do the repair, sections of the water had to be shut off, which the city said increases the risk of contaminates and bacteria entering the water system.
The boil water notice applied to residences from 33rd and 44th streets to Irving Avenue and Commercial Street.
A recent test of the water supply indicates water is potable again and boiling is no longer necessary to avoid contamination, the city said on Saturday.
