Leah Boles
Leah Boles was crowned Astoria Regatta queen Wednesday night at the Liberty Theatre.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The bathroom of the Liberty Theatre was packed with curling irons, hairbrushes and excited girls in floor-length blue dresses.

Family and friends helped the girls do their makeup and hair while others practiced their speeches in the mirror. The girls offered advice and reassurance to each other.

Liberty Theater_Regatta Queen
Leah Boles hugs friends after being crowned Astoria Regatta queen.

