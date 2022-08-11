The bathroom of the Liberty Theatre was packed with curling irons, hairbrushes and excited girls in floor-length blue dresses.
Family and friends helped the girls do their makeup and hair while others practiced their speeches in the mirror. The girls offered advice and reassurance to each other.
They had been waiting for this moment for almost a year.
The Astoria Regatta held the queen’s coronation Wednesday night, crowning Leah Boles, who is entering her senior year at Seaside High School.
“I have no words to describe what an honor this is, especially being surrounded by such a group of amazing women,” Boles said. “It’s truly been an amazing experience.”
One of Oregon’s oldest traditions, the Astoria Regatta started in 1894 to celebrate the return of fishermen from Alaska. The annual tradition has only been interrupted by World War I, the Astoria fire of 1922, World War II and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Regatta was canceled as a precaution against COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
Girls from local high schools interview with the Astoria Regatta Association to become princesses on the Regatta court. The princesses write speeches based on the Regatta theme and deliver them at community events.
On stage at the queen’s coronation at the Liberty, the princesses give their speeches one last time. With this year’s theme being “Just Wanna Have Fun,” the princesses spoke about entertainment.
The judges choose a queen based on her public speaking skills and ability to answer questions.
Annalyse Steele was crowned queen in 2020 in a small ceremony and continued the role through 2021. Last year, the Regatta had some outdoor events, but not a full court.
“It's very exciting to finally get to take part in all of the Regatta events,” she said. “Very honored that they kept me around.”
Amber Hill, the vice president of the Regatta's board, said being able to return to the usual events, such as the queen's coronation, the Seamen’s Memorial, the Grand Land Parade and the Highwater Boat Parade, has brought some normalcy back to the community.
“This is a small community and we are all very tight-knit, and getting to represent that and be chosen for that is just such a huge honor,” she said about being selected queen.
Serving on the Regatta court, the girls learn valuable skills like networking and public speaking, Hill said. They also receive scholarships, with $4,000 awarded to everyone on the court and an additional $2,000 for the queen.
The girls became close over their time working together, Steele said. Before the coronation, the princesses spoke about how much Steele meant to them as a friend and a role model.
She said the court is a great support system. “I would get texts from people while I was down at school and just checking in and it was great to get to connect with everybody,” she said.
As a 2004 Regatta princess, Hill said she is still connected to other former princesses.
“It's forever. I mean, this year, we have a 50-year reunion of a Regatta court coming to our parade and we have a past Regatta court coming as well,” she said. “It's such a beautiful thing to see it continue.”