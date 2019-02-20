With the decadesold Violence Against Women Act left out of a recent funding bill, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici met with staff of The Harbor in Astoria on Tuesday to discuss how the decision could impact the organization and the services it provides around domestic violence and sexual assault in Clatsop County.
A funding bill approved by Congress and President Donald Trump this month did not extend the landmark act, which has lapsed. First enacted in 1994, the act provides grants and other support to groups that work on issues related to domestic violence and sexual assault.
Though funding will continue through this year, the lapse leaves organizations wondering what the future will hold.
The majority of The Harbor’s funding for core services is federal, said Hilary Ann Levine, the group’s director of services.
“If this were to go away, we would definitely have to look at other funding sources,” Levine said. While they wait to see what the ultimate fate of the Violence Against Women Act will be, “we’re looking at all the possibilities of what could happen.”
The Harbor has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years, weathering major staff turnover, contentious leadership and facility changes. Through all that, “we have never stopped providing services,” Levine said.
Bonamici said she was very frustrated.
“But we’re not giving up,” the Oregon Democrat said. “Unfortunately it did not make it into the spending bill that we passed to keep the government open, but many of us are very, very committed to making sure that it gets passed, but that it also gets passed in a way that’s good policy that includes all women, not just some.”
