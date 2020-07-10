Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor a national discussion of racism and inequality can stop climate change.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici held a virtual kickoff to introduce a proposed congressional action plan to address climate change. The goal is to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by 37% below 2010 levels in 2030 and 88% below 2010 levels by 2050.
“This is not an easy time to discuss forward-looking policy,” Bonamici acknowledged. “We’re experiencing an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history.”
But, the Oregon Democrat added, “even in this moment in history when our communities are struggling and inequalities seem more apparent than ever, the climate crisis continues. It’s not taking a break.”
The new action plan outlines a number of policies, some more ambitious than others, to address issues like public health, clean technologies and economic resiliency and to invest in communities that are disproportionally affected by climate change.
The congresswoman called the plan a “road map” for Congress that included more specific actions than the proposed Green New Deal, which also outlines plans for tackling climate change.
Bonamici is the only member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis from the Pacific Northwest. Climate change is already impacting the region, she said.
“Confronting the climate crises requires action across sectors and at all levels of government,” the action plan concludes, adding, “The climate crises is inextricably linked to the social, economic and environmental challenges that afflict the nation and world today.”
The Pacific Northwest in particular is already feeling the effects of climate change, noted George Waldbusser, a marine ecologist with Oregon State University, who joined Bonamici on the call.
The fallout of shifting climate is evident in recent marine heatwaves that reduce food sources for some marine animals and have contributed to harmful algal blooms off the West Coast, which in turn impact commercial and recreational fishing and crabbing.
“The cost of inaction will almost certainly be more expensive than the cost of action,” Waldbusser said.
