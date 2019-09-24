U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will be in Gearhart for a town hall on Oct. 7.
Bonamici will answer questions from residents and provide an update about her work in Congress starting at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Gearhart Elementary School, 1002 Pacific Way. Members of Bonamici’s staff will be at the town hall to assist anyone who is experiencing problems with federal agencies.
“Constituent input informs the work I do, including taking action on the climate crisis, addressing student loan debt, and making sure everyone can access affordable health care,” the Oregon Democrat said in a news release. “I look forward to discussing these and many other issues at my fall town hall meetings, and I encourage all residents of northwest Oregon to join the conversation.”
