U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici stopped by Astoria on Monday to present a check that will assist in funding a city project to prevent landslides.

The city will receive over $670,000 to replace storm drainage systems in two areas prone to landslides. The funds are part of a larger omnibus package that will benefit a number of projects throughout the region.

One landslide-prone area is above Columbia Memorial Hospital.

