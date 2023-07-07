U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici met Thursday with representatives at the former Red Lion Inn & Suites in Seaside and the Elk Creek Terrace Apartments in Cannon Beach to discuss affordable housing models.

The congresswoman, who represents the North Coast, said affordable housing is a priority for her and many of her colleagues.

Bonamici
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici stopped by Geppetto’s Toy Shoppe in Cannon Beach on Thursday.

