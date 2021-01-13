U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat who represents the North Coast, voted along with others in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly mob siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.
With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol, egged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.
Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.
In a statement, Bonamici said, "Our country and our Capitol have suffered a devastating attack in the past week, and the President's role in inciting the violence we experienced has left us no choice but to impeach him."
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who represents the southwestern part of the state, also voted to impeach and said the president "incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”
Rep. Cliff Bentz, an Oregon Republican representing the eastern part of the state, voted not to impeach the president.
Bentz said the attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters was inexcusable.
“I continue to share the emotions many are feeling in the aftermath of the unprecedented and unacceptable violence this past week," he said.
Bentz said the "rush-to-judgment" impeachment would only divide the nation more and undercut efforts to get both parties working on key issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic, as soon as possible.
"I voted against impeachment because our focus should be on unifying our nation, ensuring a peaceful transition to the Biden Administration," Bentz said.
