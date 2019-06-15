U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has renewed her call to open an impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.
“No one is above the law, including the president,” the Oregon Democrat told a small crowd from Indivisible North Coast Oregon gathered outside the Barbey Maritime Center in Astoria on Friday afternoon.
Bonamici is a co-sponsor of House Resolution 257, which would direct the House Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment inquiry.
“People have so many questions that they deserve to have answered,” the congresswoman said. “We need to be answering those questions on behalf of the American people.”
The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election raised more questions than it answered, especially in regards to obstruction of justice, she said.
Mueller found that Russian intelligence officers launched a concerted attack on the U.S. political system, but concluded there was insufficient evidence the Trump campaign engaged in a conspiracy. Investigators also looked into potential obstruction of justice by the president, but did not make a determination.
“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said in May in his first public address about the investigation.
Bonamici has also accused Trump of committing human rights violations over the separation of immigrant children from their families at the border with Mexico, and of profiting from his presidency.
The congresswoman raised concerns Friday about recent comments by Trump that he would take opposition research from foreign governments before the 2020 election. Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, issued a statement reminding candidates it is illegal to solicit or accept anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.
Indivisible North Coast Oregon's rally Friday was one of many across the nation over the weekend on impeachment. Deb Vanasse, an organizer with the group, called on people to fan out into the community and advocate for the impeachment inquiry.
Democrats, who control the House, have been divided over impeachment. If the House were to impeach Trump, a trial would be held in the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority and would decide the fate of the Republican president.
Trump, who is preparing to formally announce his reelection campaign, said Saturday on Twitter: "Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"
