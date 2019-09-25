Oceans are warming, glaciers are melting and the global sea level is rising, according to a special report on climate change the United Nations released Wednesday morning.
Oceans have become more acidic and less habitable, fisheries face collapse and coastal flooding is a serious threat that could become common by the end of the century, the report found.
All of this is daunting, especially for those living in coastal regions.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici introduced a resolution that highlights the warnings of the UN report on the ocean and the cryosphere. Her reaction, which she published in a blog post, pushed for ocean-centric solutions to the climate crisis and connects international, scientific findings to changes that have already been felt on Oregon’s North Coast.
“The science is clear,” the Oregon Democrat wrote. “We need to take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect the health of our ocean and the stability of the cryosphere.”
Bonamici is the co-chair of the House Oceans Caucus and the only member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis from the Pacific Northwest.
The congresswoman referred to algae blooms, seasonal hypoxia and ocean acidification as specific challenges the region has faced.
“Warming temperatures, acidic waters, and oxygen depletion are compromising the abundance, productivity, and food-web interactions of species,” she wrote. “We will see the distribution and runs of fisheries shift and decline, jeopardizing the livelihoods and food security of coastal communities.”
Bonamici called for change in the federal government’s reaction to the climate crisis.
“Some of the effects of the climate crisis on our ocean are already locked in,” she wrote. “We must enact bold, meaningful policies to reduce emissions... we also need to invest in adaptation and scientific monitoring efforts.”
Her resolution accepts the report’s findings and “commits to implementing ocean-centric solutions to the climate crisis along with policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” with a goal of transitioning to a 100% clean energy economy.
“At a time when the Trump administration perpetually dismisses and denies climate science,” Bonamici wrote, “it is our responsibility to lift up the voices of the scientific community.”
The report’s findings are dire, Bonamici said. Internationally, 680 million people live in low-lying coastal zones and depend on the systems at risk, according to a press release from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which published the report.
However, the congresswoman remains hopeful.
“I’m committed to responding to the science and making these ocean-centric solutions a priority,” she wrote.
She noted that the ocean itself must play a key part in the quest for solutions. Her post outlined how research and developmental efforts from Oregon State University and the Pacific Marine Energy Center lead the nation toward marine-centered renewable energy. She advocated for the electrification of the maritime industry and a renewed focus on the preservation of coastal wetlands, which naturally collect and hold carbon, reducing the impact of greenhouse gases.
“The health of our ocean reflects the health of our planet,” she wrote, “and for too long our ocean has literally taken the heat for us.”
