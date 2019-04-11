U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will be in Astoria on Tuesday for a town hall.
Bonamici’s visit will be in Columbia Hall Room 219 on Clatsop Community College’s main campus, 1651 Lexington Ave. in Astoria.
The Oregon Democrat will take questions from residents and provide an update about her work in Congress. Her staff will be available to assist people experiencing problems with federal agencies.
