In one of her last legislative actions before retiring, state Rep. Deborah Boone recommended a bill that would tighten requirements for public records requests.
State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, introduced Senate Bill 609 on Monday on Boone’s behalf.
Under state law, public records requests can be broad, covering an entire topic rather than a specific piece of information.
The bill Boone supports seeks to tighten the process, requiring people requesting records to specify “with particularity” a description of the records being sought and how they will be used.
“It’s to hopefully winnow out the fishing expeditions and allow the legitimate (requests) to move forward,” said Boone, a Democrat who represented Cannon Beach in the House for 14 years.
Boone didn’t point to a specific example that made her want to introduce the legislation. There have been multiple public records requests made of public officials over the past several years, and they can take a great deal of time and money, she said.
Senate Bill 609 does not specify how much particularity would be needed to describe records or how they will be used. Boone said she will travel to Salem at the end of the month to work on clarifying the language.
While she understands that journalists often need to capture a breadth of information, maybe they wouldn’t have to be so broad if they “would just be honest and say, ‘This is what I’m trying to get at,’” Boone said. “I get that they want to be vague to capture everything, but maybe they don’t have to.”
Ginger McCall, Oregon’s public records advocate, released a report last year that found governments often unreasonably delay releasing public records or charge too much for access.
The public records law has also been criticized for the large number of exemptions — more than 500 — that have been carved out over the years.
The bill has drawn criticism from journalists, including The Oregonian’s Gordon Friedman, who first reported on the legislation and balked at the requirement of stating with particularity the records he seeks.
“As a requester I often can’t do that because I don’t know what records exist — only that I would like to request records pertaining to a topic,” he wrote on Twitter.
Boone’s legislation is one of 11 new public records bills this legislative session. Others would reduce public records fees from state agencies by half, award attorney fees against public bodies that don’t respond to requests in a timely manner, explore creating a chief privacy officer position and prohibit using personal email for official business.
The state House on Monday also passed several new rules related to transparency.
The first will require all amendments submitted to policy bills bear the name of a member or stakeholder group. The second will require that all committee bills bear the name of a member or stakeholder group that has requested the bill, effective Jan. 22. The third will require at least one hour to pass during the short legislative session before the House can act on a bill returned with changes from the Senate.
“This is a positive step to bring greater transparency to the business of the House,” said state Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, in a news release. “These rule changes are in the public interest and will provide Oregonians a better understanding of which legislators and stakeholders are proposing bills in the Capitol.”
