Deborah Boone, a Democrat with a political history stretching from her days as a Clatsop County commissioner to the Oregon Legislature, says she wants to fill the state Senate District 16 seat vacated by Betsy Johnson.
Johnson resigned last week to focus on her campaign for governor as an independent.
Boone, who is from Hamlet, represented House District 32 as a state representative from 2004 to 2019.
Boone told Pamplin Media Group she is interested in returning to Salem as an appointed senator, serving out the rest of Johnson's unexpired term.
"I'm throwing my hat in the ring for the appointment to fill out the remainder of her term," Boone said Monday.
Boone said she would not run for the Senate seat in next year's election.
"I'm only interested in running for the interim, to fill out the rest of that term," she said.
Boone praised Johnson's years as a state senator.
"She has been an exemplary senator for this district and for Oregon," she said. "She always goes the extra step. She always made me feel like I had to step up a little bit more. I knew I could never keep up with her."
County commissioners within Senate District 16 will decide who will fill the remainder of Johnson's term from a list of three to five Democrats submitted by party leaders.