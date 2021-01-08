Both lanes of U.S. Highway 30 east of Astoria are expected to open Friday at 7 p.m.
The highway closed Monday morning about 3 miles east of the city after a landslide. One lane opened on Tuesday.
Crews have removed tons of dirt and debris and conducted mitigation efforts to reduce the potential for future slides.
"Travelers along coast and Coast Range roads should always drive with caution, especially this time of the year," the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a statement. "The soil is getting saturated in many locations making some hillsides prone to landslides that can deposit soil, mud, rock and other debris on the road."
Commented