Breakside
Breakside Brewery could move into the former location of the Astoria Co+op on Exchange Street.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Breakside Brewery, one of the dominant players in Oregon’s craft beer industry, plans to open a location in Astoria.

The city confirmed the Portland-based business is discussing the logistics with city staff on opening an eating and drinking establishment — not a brewery — in a building that formerly housed the Astoria Co+op.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

