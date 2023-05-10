Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College, will leave his position by the end of July, according to a separation agreement obtained by The Astorian.

On Tuesday, the college board held an executive session, followed by a special session where they approved the agreement with Breitmeyer but gave no details. During a regular board meeting that followed, three board members — Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, Sara Meyer and Karen Burke — resigned.

