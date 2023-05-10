Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College, will leave his position by the end of July, according to a separation agreement obtained by The Astorian.
On Tuesday, the college board held an executive session, followed by a special session where they approved the agreement with Breitmeyer but gave no details. During a regular board meeting that followed, three board members — Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, Sara Meyer and Karen Burke — resigned.
After the meeting, Breitmeyer said in a statement that he planned to move on from the college, but did not give a departure date or cite any reasons.
The separation agreement, which was signed by the board chair on Tuesday and by Breitmeyer on Wednesday, states that he will resign effective July 31.
Breitmeyer’s contract was set to run through June 2024. The agreement waives a requirement for Breitmeyer to give six months’ notice prior to his resignation.
Under the settlement, if Breitmeyer gains employment before he leaves the college that starts in September, he will receive six months of severance pay. If he does not land another position before he leaves the college that starts in September, he will get 11 months of severance pay.
Breitmeyer agreed not to negotiate a starting date for a new job that begins after Sept. 1 for the purpose of obtaining the larger severance payment.
Breitmeyer and the college board have agreed not to make disparaging comments about each other, according to the settlement. He will also assist with transitioning the duties of the president.
The college board and Breitmeyer plan to put out a joint statement during a special board meeting on Thursday morning, Trudy Van Dusen Čitović, the board's vice chairwoman, and Breitmeyer said.
On Tuesday, Meyer cited Breitmeyer's departure as a reason for stepping down.
Meyer and Burke also pointed to the dysfunction of the board as reasons for their resignations.