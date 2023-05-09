Chris Breitmeyer will step away from his role as president of Clatsop Community College.
Breitmeyer detailed his intent in a statement on Tuesday night following a college board meeting where three board members — Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, Sara Meyer and Karen Burke — resigned.
Breitmeyer was not present at the board meeting and did not disclose a reason or date for his departure.
“While I have not yet accepted a new position, I wanted to give the board and the college ample time to prepare for the transition to new leadership,” Breitmeyer said in a statement to the college. “The board and I will collaborate as we plan for this transition to ensure that students, faculty and staff are supported and we continue our focus on enriching lives, inspiring learning and creating opportunities for our students and all those we serve.”
On Tuesday, the board held an executive session and a brief special session where they approved an undisclosed agreement. Jody Stahancyk, a board member, voted against the agreement, while the other board members all voted to accept it.
At the end of the regular board meeting that followed, Baker-Monaghan, Meyer and Burke each read emotional statements that declared their resignations effective after the meeting.
In Meyer’s statement, she said that there is a “departure settlement” in place between the board and Breitmeyer. After the meeting, she confirmed that it was the agreement adopted during the special session.
Breitmeyer would not confirm if there is a separation agreement in place. His contract runs through June 2024.
Breitmeyer has served as college president since 2016. Earlier this year, he was named as a finalist for president at Ohlone College in Fremont, California, but missed out on the role.
In his statement to the college, Breitmeyer thanked faculty, staff, students and the board.
“I have seen the impact that this community college has made on the lives of so many individuals, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished together,” he said. “We have expanded opportunities for students and worked to improve student success through innovation, inclusivity and excellence, and I am confident that the seeds we have planted will continue to bear fruit for many years.
“Your talent and expertise continue to be a tremendous asset to Clatsop County.”
Prior to arriving at the college, Breitmeyer served as the vice president of academic and student affairs at St. Charles Community College near St. Louis. Originally from Illinois, Breitmeyer also spent time as a science teacher at a community college in Arizona.
Burke and Meyer pointed to the dysfunction of the board as reasons for their resignations.
“I cannot continue to serve on this board with members who act in opposition to my values of good faith and respect for the students, staff and administration of the college which they serve,” Burke said. “It is my sincere hope that the college will weather the current challenges and rise to thrive in a changing and challenging environment of higher education.”
Board members have often clashed in public meetings over policy, the responsibilities of the board and the direction of the college.
“I have an ability to work toward solutions that accomplish positive progress and engage people in working together,” Meyer said. “I am not a quitter, but some on this board have damaged its responsibilities beyond my willingness to help with its repair.”
Meyer, who has served on the board since 2019, credited Breitmeyer and pointed to accomplishments during his tenure. Meyer claimed that the board had been supportive of Breitmeyer’s leadership until this year and said that the majority of the board wants a new president.
She cited his departure as another reason for stepping down.
“I have no desire to serve the next two-plus years looking for a new president,” she said. “It is time-consuming, expensive, when we could and should be doing so much more.”
Baker-Monaghan, the board's chairwoman, declined to cite any specific reasons for resigning. She was appointed to the board in 2000 and won several elections to keep her seat.
“It has been my great honor to have served alongside so many of my respected board colleagues over the last two decades, as well as our dedicated faculty and staff, and through the beneficence of the invaluably generous support of our enthusiastic volunteers, donors and supporters,” she said. “And it has been a great privilege to have been provided the opportunity to contribute my own knowledge, expertise and experience in supporting the vibrant community that embraces our college and its students.”
Burke, who spent nine years on the board, chose to not run for reelection in May and was set to give up her seat this year. Ed Johnson, a farmer in Brownsmead, and Marc Gendelman, the director of rehabilitation services at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington, are competing for her position in this month’s election.
The board is left with four members — Stahancyk, Tim Lyman, Trudy Van Dusen Čitović and Nicole Williams.
Williams is not running for reelection this month. Lloyd Mueller, the former director of financial aid at the college, is running unopposed for Williams' position.
Stahancyk and Lyman are unopposed for reelection.