Jobs at breweries, distilleries and cideries in Clatsop County are expected to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and grow from about 520 to more than 700 by 2024.
An economic impact study prepared by the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District in May illustrates the fermentation sector's dramatic growth over the past two decades.
The study was initiated, in part, in response to steps Astoria has taken to offset the impact the sector's industrial waste has had on the city's wastewater treatment facility. It was funded by Business Oregon, Clatsop County and Clatsop Economic Development Resources.
Ayreann Colombo, the executive director of Col-Pac, acknowledged to the City Council in May that the nonprofit does not have expertise in wastewater systems, but used the study to demonstrate the outsized economic contributions of the fermentation sector.
Lydia Ivanovic, the programs analyst for Col-Pac, said breweries on the North Coast have formed "a strong economic cluster."
"They've achieved this through significant job creation, entrepreneurialism, innovation and visitor spending," Ivanovic said.
She said Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. — the two largest breweries in Clatsop County — act as anchor businesses and incubators for others entering the market.
Since the business model for breweries includes production, wholesale, distribution and retail, Ivanovic said the sector is considered inherently resilient because there are multiple avenues of operation.
She said the business model allows the cluster to remain nimble during economic downturns.
"We definitely saw that in our county these past few years," Ivanovic said. "And we believe that the fermentation industry, because of this adeptness, enabled Clatsop County to recover more quickly than the rest of the Northwest region in their job recuperates, their manufacturing capacity and even more so to continue making capital investments throughout an economic downturn."
The study found that in the past five years, the fermentation sector brought over $30 million of local spending and investments to the county. More than $21 million in local visitor spending was generated in 2019 through festivals and events. The nonprofit expects that annual spending to be fully recovered by 2025.
Ivanovic noted that Fort George's and Buoy Beer's acquisition of former manufacturing properties along the waterfront "points to a decisive shift in industrial capacity for the city, from seafood canning to beer canning."