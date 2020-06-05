Clatsop County will replace culverts at the end of John Day River Road in Astoria with a bridge by September.
The restoration project has been years in the making and, for many residents, has been long anticipated to prevent flooding.
The stretch of road crosses the upper reaches of the John Day River and then ends, serving as a one-lane access point for about nine homes and timberland. The end of the road also serves as a turnaround point for school buses.
During high tide — especially on stormy or windy days — the road can flood up to 2 feet, making it difficult for cars and school buses to get through.
The surge of water that passes through the culverts when the water backs out with the tide also creates a strong, vacuum-like whirlpool, which has led to concerns about safety.
Ted McLean, the county’s public works director, said dikes and a tide gate were installed in the area in the mid-1900s so cattle could run in the fields. By the end of the century, he said, the land wasn’t being ranched anymore and the tide gate was removed to let the water back in.
The county replaced smaller culverts with two 5-foot culverts. But the change didn’t prevent flooding because the culverts were still too small to handle the velocity of water.
“When culverts create whirlpools, because (the water) is backing out with the tide, that can actually damage the culvert and wash the road out over time,” McLean said.
However, he said the safety of people living in the area was the biggest concern for the county and nearby residents.
McLean said Max Bigby, a longtime homeowner, was at the forefront of discussions about how to improve the road and was instrumental in moving the process along.
Bigby was worried about the safety of his neighbors, and he feared his dogs or other animals could get caught in the whirlpool.
He said walking over the culverts during high tide feels like walking on a big sponge. And when the road floods, it is not uncommon for people living on the end of the road to park their cars off to the side before the culvert and walk the rest of the way home, returning for their car during low tide.
“The school buses were part of the reason I was concerned — and any other emergency vehicles, like for instance, ambulance or fire had the potential of not even making it,” Bigby said.
“The county (public works) department has done an outstanding job because they’ve had to work through multiple agencies and it all hasn’t been easy.”
The culverts have also been a barrier for fish, so the county partnered with the North Coast Watershed Association and the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce on the project.
The project is expected to cost more than half a million dollars and is being funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, the Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bergerson Construction, the lowest bidder for the project, is expected to begin construction of the 61-foot bridge in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.