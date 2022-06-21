A replacement of the 66-year-old Klaskanine River bridge on Youngs River Road will reroute traffic starting on Monday, the Clatsop County Public Works Department said.

As an alternate route, drivers can use Olney Cutoff Road to get from Youngs River Road to Oregon Route 202, the county said.

The $2.5 million upgrade may not be completed until next spring or summer, the county said.

