Gov. Kate Brown is accepting applications to fill Judge Paula Brownhill's seat on the Clatsop County Circuit Court.
Brownhill announced last week that she would retire in November after 25 years on the bench. The governor thanked the judge for her dedicated service, and said she will fill the vacancy by appointment.
The post would be up for election next year.
Applicants must be a member of the Oregon State Bar, a U.S. citizen and an Oregon resident who lives or has principal offices in the 18th Judicial District.
Interested applicants should mail or deliver their forms to Misha Isaak, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR., 97301-4047.
Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
