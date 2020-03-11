Gov. Kate Brown announced that large gatherings in Oregon will be canceled for the next four weeks as the state moves to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Large gatherings are defined as over 250 people, like sporting events and concerts. In one of the first impacts on the North Coast, the Clatsop County Job and Career Fair scheduled for Thursday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center was canceled.
"Based on the new directive from Gov. Brown ... we have made the difficult but correct decision to cancel," Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, which organizes the job fair, said in an email.
Brown also urged schools to cancel all nonessential gatherings and group activities, such as parent meetings, field trips and competitions.
The governor recommended that businesses increase physical space between employees, limit in-person meetings and travel and consider staggered work schedules.
“Nobody is immune to this virus, it can touch everyone," Brown said in a statement. “We can't let fear and anxiety stigmatize people. We are seeing cases across multiple counties and age groups, and in people exposed through different circumstances. It's time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread and take care of one another."
The governor said the steps are based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health experts, epidemiologists and health professionals. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued similar restrictions on large gatherings in his state.
The Oregon School Activities Association said the state championship basketball tournament will go ahead with changes to spectator policies.
Starting Thursday morning, only participating students and coaches, essential event staff and media with OSAA-issued credentials will be allowed to attend games.
The Astoria Lady Fishermen play in the 4A tournament Thursday against La Grande at Forest Grove.
"This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” Peter Weber, the OSAA's executive director, said in a statement. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”
The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon increased to 21 after the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced six new cases in various parts of the state.
The announcement came the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The designation signifies the outbreak’s rapid transmission and is applied to global diseases to which most people aren’t immune.
Oregon universities on Wednesday afternoon began announcing new regimens. The University of Oregon and Oregon State University canceled nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 and the first weeks of class during spring term will be held remotely. In-person final exams for winter term won’t be held.
In response to the World Health Organization’s declaration, Oregon’s two senators — Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley — signed onto a letter asking the Trump administration to consider issuing disaster declarations that would allow states to access $42.6 billion.
Symptoms of COVID-19 usually develop within 14 days and are similar to those of the flu, which has created difficulty for health officials as they try to pinpoint people infected with the disease.
In announcing the new cases, the health authority reiterated its call for people to wash their hands, cover their coughs and sneezes and stay home if sick. The health authority also restated the risk the illness poses to adults older than 60, as well as those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems. These individuals are urged to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services mandated stops to visitation at long-term care facilities.
The number of cases and suspected cases is expected to rise as the state increases its testing capacity.
Two private labs, Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, and clinical laboratories at some Oregon hospitals are expected to begin testing next week.
During a press conference on Wednesday, George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director, said that the testing process still has “quite a few kinks and wrinkles that need to be worked out.” He noted that Oregon was doing a “reasonable job” and was on its way to resolving its issues with testing.
He also said that nationally “we’re really in the dark” about how bad the disease is because of the lack of testing.
“I should point out that nationally, there’s very, very little idea about the location and the frequency of these infections,” he said. “There just hasn’t been enough testing.”
He also said that there is a regional shortage of medical masks that he said would protect health care workers and others.
State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, said that state officials are asking for federal authorities to release more.
During a health authority call with legislators, state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, asked Pat Allen, the health authority's director, if the state should begin looking at commercial stockpiles of things such as hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment. Allen said that Oregon’s stockpile of supplies is approaching its expiration date and supplies are now being deployed to avoid having to throw them out.
Evans also raised concerns about messaging from the White House on testing capacity. President Donald Trump has stated that “anyone who wants a test can get a test,” which is not true.
“So messaging, what is reality versus what the president continues to tweet out is probably critical to retaining trust on this particular test issue,” Evans said.
