Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown won a second, four-year term in Tuesday’s election.

He ran unopposed and took in more than 94% of the vote. Write-in ballots made up more than 5% of the vote.

Judge Dawn McIntosh, the presiding judge of Clatsop County Circuit Court, won reelection with more than 97% of the vote. Write-ins took just over 2%.

McIntosh, who was unopposed, was first elected for a six-year term in 2016.

