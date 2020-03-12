Gov. Kate Brown ordered public schools in Oregon to close for more than two weeks to help contain the coronavirus.
Kindergarten-through-12th grade schools will close from Monday through March 31. Students will return to classes on April 1.
“Schools are critical institutions that provide important services for all our students, but especially our most vulnerable, and during this crisis I have worked hard to ensure those critical services continue. So many of our families depend on school in order for parents to go to their jobs, and for students to access health care and receive nutrition assistance,” Brown said in a statement late Thursday.
“However, I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences. Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff, and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.
“I want to be very clear: sending Oregon children home will not stop the spread of the coronavirus. While children are home, when at all possible, they should not be in the care of older adults or those with underlying health issues that are most at-risk from COVID-19."
Brown had stopped short of calling for school closures when she issued her order Wednesday canceling large gatherings of over 250 people for four weeks. Instead, the governor urged schools to cancel all nonessential gatherings and group activities, such as parent meetings, field trips and competitions.
Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico closed schools as a precaution, the New York Times reported.
In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties closed through late April. Before Brown made her announcement, The Oregonian reported that school boards in Ashland, Lake Oswego, Reynolds and Tigard-Tualatin voted to close.
“We are in close communication with school districts across the state, and they will be communicating regularly with their school communities throughout the closure period,” Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, said in a statement. “Due to the evolving nature of this crisis, these timelines will be reevaluated in late March in consultation with school administrators.”
