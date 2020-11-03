Astoria City Councilor Tom Brownson appeared headed toward victory over Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, in the race for Ward 2 with most of the votes counted Tuesday.
Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co., was ahead by two votes over Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, in Ward 4, with Joshua Conklin, a service sector worker, trailing.
Ward 2 covers the South Slope, parts of Uniontown and most of the Port of Astoria's central waterfront. Brownson, who has worked as a building contractor, ran unopposed in 2016. He said he reached out to around 1,200 people between knocking on doors and sending out postcards.
Brownson led Holcom 54% to 46%.
"I’m glad I won," Brownson said. "I thought it was important. I felt I did everything I could do to win this election."
Holcom, a former Port commissioner, launched his challenge against Brownson in August, arguing the City Council needed native Astorians with business experience and more ethnic diversity, noting his Filipino heritage. He has been highly critical of city government and the City Council, casting them as unresponsive to residents and businesses.
Brownson, who has lived on the North Coast since the 1980s and in Astoria since 2006, has called foul on Holcom's "Astorians for Astoria" argument, saying that people who've moved here are just as committed to the city's success. He has defended the city’s performance and argued that his experience is invaluable after several busy years of policy development, including the completion of the Riverfront Vision Plan guiding development along the Columbia River.
The plan seeks to balance development along the waterfront with the concerns of residents worried the city’s river views could be obstructed by hotels or condominiums. The City Council amended the plan, further restricting building heights and sizes, after the controversial approval of a proposed four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites at the site of two former restaurants off Second Street.
The plan covers properties like Holcom's around Pier 39. He has been critical of the restrictions, arguing that businesses were largely ignored during the plan's creation. Brownson said the plan provides clear guidelines for developers to meet the city’s goals and not be arbitrarily rejected.
City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West chose not to run for election after being appointed last year. Her decision, because of work obligations, left open Ward 4, which covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point.
Hilton was leading with 30.2% of the vote to Morley's 30%. Conklin had 25%. Two other candidates — Brook Boden and Heather Kelez — dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot and still received some votes.
Hilton, like Holcom, has argued for native Astorians who understand the city’s past and have a vision for the future. . Morley, who helped create the Friends of Birch Field and Park to take over maintenance of the Alderbrook property, has touted her scientific background and ability to effectively problem-solve. Conklin cast himself as a representative of the working class and marginalized groups like the LGBTQ community
The political newcomers didn't provide many specific policy positions. But on waterfront development, Hilton has said people ought to be able to develop their property within the city's rules to help bring in jobs and more tax revenue. Morley, while adamant about protecting river views, said nowhere should otherwise be off limits to development.
